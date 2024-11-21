(Arlington, Texas) - I have been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys for as long as I can remember. I look forward to every new season in the hopes that the silver and blue can make a run to bring home another Lombardi Trophy. The players look good. The coaches are very optimistic. The team has the pieces to to win. But for almost 30 years now, my favorite National Football League team delivers another disappointment. After an embarrassing playoff exit last season, we heard two words that gave all fans hope, "All in." But yet, "all in" doesn't mean the same in your mind Jerry Jones.

Another Disappointing Season in Progress

Jerry, there was an opportunity to bring in a couple of great players this off season. Instead, you, as the general manager, faltered. One of those great players you could have added was Derrick Henry. The phenomenal running back was a free agent this off season after many successful years as a Tennessee Titan. And the fact that he already lives in the DFW area should have made this an easy signing. Nope. He didn't get a single phone call from you and went to the Baltimore Ravens. What did Henry do when the Ravens visited AT&T Stadium in Week 3? 25 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-25 Baltimore win.

But yet, you said the team couldn't afford him. Something ain't mathing here Jerry. Baltimore signed him for two years at $16 million. You're saying that the Dallas Cowboys couldn't pay a top tier running back $8 million a year? A running back who would take a ton of pressure off the back of your quarterback Dak Prescott. A running back that would cause defenses to focus on which means less coverage on your top wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Huge missed opportunity from the man who says no one can do a better job than you as a general manager.

The Number One Problem with the Dallas Cowboys

Right now Jerry, your team sits at 3-7 and hasn't won a single home game all season. In fact, all of those home games have been blowouts. The Baltimore game was a blowout except for the garbage time points your team scored in the 4th quarter. Honestly, Jerry, you are the biggest problem with the Dallas Cowboys. You've done A LOT of good for the Cowboys in your time as owner. But dude, you do not know how to be a general manager for a professional football team and make proper football decisions. No one in your family can, either. But your ego can't allow someone else to take credit for success. It's time for someone to be brave enough to forcefully take the keys away. You can't drive the Dallas Cowboys anymore without wrecking the truck.

Sure, when you took over the Dallas Cowboys, they were a losing team about to go bankrupt. Then in just three years, the Cowboys were playing in the Super Bowl under the leadership of Jimmy Johnson followed by a second Super Bowl win in 1993. It was after this Super Bowl win that we first saw the way you interfere with your own team. You couldn't stand the credit Jimmy was getting so you couldn't work with him anymore. Sure, your Cowboys won another Super Bowl in 1996 under head coach Barry Switzer, but many consider that more the players then Switzer's coaching considering that almost all of those players had won with Jimmy Johnson. I was a senior in high school that year. I'm about to celebrate our 30 year class reunion.

Jimmy's Football Mind Led to Great Personnel Decisions in the 90s

You never wanted a general manager. Why? Who knows. That had to be your job for some reason. That, to me, is the Cowboys' biggest issue. Jerry, please put your ego aside and hire someone that actually knows football. Someone that can bring in a great coach. Someone that can draft the right players. Your son Stephen isn't cut out for the job, either. You are a business man Jerry, not a football person. Let a proper football mind make the team personnel decisions and you handle the business side of things.

Speaking of money, it may be time to just sell the team. You bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million. For a professional sports team, that's super cheap. Today the Cowboys are worth $10 billion, with a B. You've made a profit in your 30 plus years of owning the team, the time may be now to sell. That way, we could have a proper owner who will run the team correctly. That won't happen anytime soon, though, so that's just this fan dreaming.

What We, the Fans, Want From You Jerry

Jerry, we, the fans, need you to be an owner, that's it. We don't need you making football decisions. We don't need you talking to reporters after every game. We don't need you interfering with what the coaches are doing with the team. Jerry, we, the fans, need to just see you sitting in the booth with your family enjoying the game. Bring in the right people to make all the football decisions.

This Dallas Cowboys fan is ready to see a team that wants to win every single game. This Dallas Cowboys fan wants to see a team that plays angry every single game. This Dallas Cowboys fan wants a team that can win Super Bowls again. I hope that you, Jerry, and the entire organization, can take a long look at yourself and realize the opportunity that is being squandered right now.

Rooting On Our Whitehouse Wildcat

Until then, I'll root on our East Texas NFL superstar, Patrick Mahomes, as he tries for three Super Bowl victories in a row. What do the Chiefs have? An owner who is an owner with a general manager to make football decisions. That's all you need to do, Jerry, that's all you need to do and you'll be holding another trophy in no time.

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey Responds to Running for Governor in Austin

READ MORE: I Have Found 13 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs That Could Make You an Instant Millionaire

Paris and Grand Saline Hold 2 Unique Guinness Book World Records in Texas Texas is known for a lot of things including many different Guinness Book World Records. East Texas has a claim to two of those unique world records that still stand today. Gallery Credit: Guinness World Records, Object History, Wayne W, World Record Academy, Texas Country Reporter, DallasObserver, CNN Business, Bike N' Bird all via YouTube, Guinness World Records via Twitter, unsplash.com

Here are 14 Ways to Illegally Name Your Baby in Texas For the most part, you can name your baby whatever you want. However, there are 14 ways to name your baby that are illegal in Texas. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com