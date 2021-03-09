Organizers Say Yes to Texas Blueberry Festival in 2021

In 2020, cancellations and postponements of events in East Texas were the norm. In 2021, hopefully we're turning the corner of getting some of our live events and festivals back on the schedule again. With that being said, the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce is happy to report that the 31st Texas Blueberry Festival presented by Tipton Ford-Lincoln is a go for 2021.

The festival will open early on June 12 and serves as the anchor event for a weekend packed with sweet activities throughout Nacogdoches County, all inspired by the mighty blue super fruit.

“We who serve on the Nacogdoches County Chamber board of directors are delighted to announce that after discussions with City officials, community partners and festival leadership, the chamber is ready to proceed with planning the tastiest festival in Texas,” said Chairman of the Board Ted Smith. “We are inviting everyone to come to Nacogdoches the second weekend in June for a full-blown blueberry celebration, and please know that we are prepared to follow any safety guidelines that may be in place at the time.”

Safety has always been a priority for Texas Blueberry Festival Chair Grace Handler. “The amount of behind-the-scenes work that our event organizers and our local officials invest in planning a safe event for attendees deserves great recognition,” Handler said. “We truly wouldn’t be able to hold a festival of this size without these contributions. We appreciate our volunteers, community partners and sponsors including presenting sponsor Tipton Ford for their continued support.”

Kicking off the blueberry weekend is the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park presented by Rex Perry Autoplex. The free-of-charge, family friendly concert is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, June 11 in Festival Park. More information about these events, other blueberry-themed activities and applications for festival vendors will be available soon. Look for updates to be posted on the events’ web pages at www.TexasBlueberryFestival.com and on social media sites.