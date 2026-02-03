(Overton, Texas) - It doesn't matter if you live inside the city limits or if you live off of a blacktop road, we all have to deal with nature in some form or fashion. Inside the city limits, it can be as tame as a family of squirrels. In the more rural areas, it can be as big as a pack of wild hogs.

For folks inside the city limits of Overton, they're having to deal with an unusual problem, wild dogs. Currently there is a pack of what some believe are dumped or neglected dogs roaming the city. These dogs are getting more and more aggressive, too.

Pack of Wild Dogs in the City of Overton

A pack of wild dogs is roaming the streets of Overton (KETK). After a woman was attacked by that pack of dogs on Sunday, February 1, the city has asked residents to contact police if they see this pack of dogs. Luckily, the woman was able to fight off the dogs with pepper spray.

The problem has become so bad that if you are caught feeding these animals, you will be issued a fine. Residents have also stated these dogs have made it unsafe to walk their own dogs after dark. The pack of dogs will threaten the resident and their dog.

Wild and Aggressive Dogs Making it Unsafe for Overton Residents

If this pack of dogs is seen in your neighborhood, you are asked to call the Overton Police Department. It's possible this pack of dogs could have formed after being dumped, or simply neglected, and are looking for food. Avoid this pack if you do see them coming and contact local authorities.

