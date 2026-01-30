(Marshall, Texas) - The Texas Lottery is a fun game to play. Sure, most of the time, you're just giving the state your money. But when you do win, it's a big thrill.

But let's say you did win big but for whatever reason you forgot, or worse, lost that winning ticket. What happens to that money that you could never claim? The State of Texas has a plan if those big winnings never get claimed.

What Happens to Unclaimed Texas Lottery Winnings?

I remember when the Texas Lottery was first introduced in the late 90s. Every payday I would swing by Racetrac (now Raceway) in Lindale and pick up eight or nine $1 scratch offs. Out of those eight or nine, I would hit $5, $10 or $25 on at least three of them. One time I took a chance on a $10 scratch ticket and won $100, my biggest win still to this day on a scratch off.

A couple of years ago, to celebrate a bonus I got, I bought a $50 scratch off ticket. I didn't win anything. It hurt, yes, but I knew that could be the case which did help the sting of losing a little. Anytime I've won, I've cashed it in within a couple of days.

READ MORE: You Could Be the Designer of Big Tex's Next Pair of Boots

Get our free mobile app

What Texas Does with Unclaimed Lottery Winnings

It sounds like a silly question but there have been some big jackpots that have gone unclaimed. A Texas Lottery winner has 180 days (6 months) to claim their prize. A prize of $599 or less can be cashed in at any Lottery retailer. A prize of $600 to $5,000 can be cashed in through the Texas Lottery mobile app.

Prizes between $5,000 and $2.5 million can be claimed by mailing in a claim form or at one of 17 Texas Lottery Claim Centers, including one in Tyler. Anything above $2.5 million must be claimed in person at the Lottery Commission claim offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio or Austin.

Here's What Happens to Unclaimed Texas Lottery Winnings

As spelled out in Texas law, Section 466.408, unclaimed lottery winnings are reverted back to the state and used for the Department of State Health Services, the Health and Human Services Commission, veterans' assistance and/or foundation school fund.

So, in a way, if you don't claim your million dollar winnings, you basically donate it to the State of Texas for use in various state programs.

READ MORE: 14 Players in Super Bowl LX Came From Texas High Schools

Paris and Grand Saline Hold 2 Unique Guinness Book World Records in Texas Texas is known for a lot of things including many different Guinness Book World Records. East Texas has a claim to two of those unique world records that still stand today. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson