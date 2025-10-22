(KNUE-FM) A registered sex offender in Palestine, Texas just got himself in more trouble this past weekend. Obviously, no one likes to hear about these crimes taking place but we appreciate law enforcement for getting involved and taking action to serve and protect the people in East Texas.

According to KETK, the Palestine Police Department was dispatched to Sugar Lane this past Saturday after a representative for a group that investigates online child predators asked for assistance with a man who believed he was meeting a 13-year-old child.

How the Palestine Police Got Involved

After law enforcement arrived and spoke with the suspect, 52-year-old West Holmes of Palestine, he was placed under arrest. During conversations with law enforcement Holmes admitted to communicating online with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. He also admitted that he was planning on meeting the girl in person.

What the Suspect Told Investigators

As the investigation continued the suspect also admitted that he sent sexually explicit messages. Holmes was found to be a registered sex offender and has a history of sex crimes against children.

After being arrested, Holmes was taken to the Anderson County Jail where he was booked for online solicitation with a minor. His bond was set at $150,000. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Community Reaction and Online Vigilantes

The civilian group that first started engaging with the suspect online was never identified, but it’s not the first time we have heard of a group like this taking action in Texas.

We are glad to hear that no injuries took place while the suspect was taken into custody.

