In 2019, The Limestone Kid found a new home, one that serves the likes of George Strait, Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton, at Universal Music Nashville. And despite not being able to tour because of COVID, Parker is enjoying a breakout year in 2020. His his song "Pretty Heart" just became his first national Top 20 single.

While fans are worried that Nashville will change him, Parker has promised that's not going to happen. Earlier this year he told American Songwriter, “I’m trying to make Luke Bryan money singing Chris Knight-caliber songs.” McCollum goes on to say he'll be modeling his career from folks like Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves.

“[Those artists] have had massive success without anything goofy or [about] Friday night. They’re really just talented songwriters and selling out arenas. That’s the goal for me.”

And judging from this new song he wrote during quarantine I wouldn't worry too much about Parker, who also said, “I see people on the internet saying, ‘Oh, he’s going to Nashville. It’s commercial.’ ‘Pretty Heart’ is the closest thing on the album to commercial. The rest of the album I’ve written pretty much on my own. The album just sounds like the guy who wrote the other two [previous] records got better.”

Check out his dirty new comin' down song up top.