Parker McCollum Will Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in February

In February, Parker McCollum will make his Grand Ole Opry debut. A big announcement from the Texas native, who is set to play our Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in May, more on that soon.

Parker tweeted out the news yesterday, "Wow... making my Grand Ole @opry debut next month," February 6th is the big day. On New Year's Eve The Limestone Kid released his new single "To Be Loved By You." You can give the new tune a spin right here.

McCollum's latest EP, Hollywood Gold, debuted at number 10 on the Billboard country chart, and was the highest-selling debut EP for the year. In addition his first national single, "Pretty Heart" (which went No.1 in Texas early on in 2020), closed out last year No. 1 on national radio, and was certified gold by the RIAA, marking 500,000 units sold. Oh, and it was a Top 10 selling single and was the 41st most played song on country radio in 2020.

