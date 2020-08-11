Right now Parker McCollum is enjoying his first career Top 20 single on The Billboard Country Airplay Chart with "Pretty Heart." Yup, the exact same "Pretty Heart" that he took to No. 1 here in Texas earlier this year.

While that song continues it's national ascension, back in April, McCollum released the Chris Stapleton-penned "Like a Cowboy" to Texas radio, one of the few songs he's cut that he didn't write or co-write. Despite not writing it, this song was special, McCollum shared on his socials that it became a deeply personal song, "My Grandpa was more #LikeACowboy than anyone I’ve ever known. The art and visuals for this song are all inspired by him."

Fast forward four months and it's time for more new music. Over the weekend Parker announced his next single will be the fan-favorite "Young Man's Blues," it'll be released this Friday, Aug. 14th. And we're pumped. Check out a fan video of the song up top, and get ready.

In 2019 The Limestone Kid signed a big management deal, and with thousands flocking to see him play live, pre-COVID, he has already cemented himself as a true headliner at festivals across the Lone Star State.

The Austin-based singer/songwriter released his full-length debut album, The Limestone Kid, in '15. In 2017 McCollum released the Probably Wrong Sessions, before combining the ambitious two-part project together into a third, the Probably Wrong album.