Wade Bowen is set to release his next album Somewhere Between The Secret and the Truth on August 12th. Last week the Texas stalwart released a new song from the project featuring a Country Music Hall of Famer.

Get our free mobile app

Vince Gill lends his voice to “A Guitar, A Singer, and a Song” which was co-written with Lori McKenna.

“The whole point of doing what we do is to not be forgotten, to try to leave a mark on the world with a guitar and with your songs and with your voice,” says Wade Bowen via Saving Country Music. “We don’t think about it until we get a couple decades into our career: ‘Have I done enough that people will remember me?’ When I brought the idea to Lori, of course she’s the kind of person that was just like, ‘oh yeah, I see what you’re talking about there.’ I’m so thankful for her friendship that helped turned this idea into the right lyrics.”

Somewhere Between The Secret and the Truth track list:

Everything Has Your Memory (Wade Bowen, Eric Paslay, Heather Morgan) Burnin’ Both Ends of the Bar (Wade Bowen, Randy Montana) Honky Tonk Roll (Wade Bowen, Randy Montana) The Secret To This Town (Wade Bowen, Heather Morgan) If You Don’t Miss Me (Wade Bowen, Ray Fulcher) A Beautiful World featuring Lori McKenna (Wade Bowen, Lori McKenna) She’s Driving Me Crazy (Wade Bowen, Eric Paslay, Heather Morgan) Knowing Me Like I Do (Wade Bowen, Clint Ingersoll) It’s Gonna Hurt (Wade Bowen, Drew Kennedy) Say Goodbye (Wade Bowen, Eric Paslay, Heather Morgan) A Guitar, A Singer and A Song featuring Vince Gill (Wade Bowen, Lori McKenna) Somewhere Between The Secret and The Truth (Wade Bowen, Lori McKenna)

Be Careful, Y'all, These are the 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas According to AZ Animals there are a few lakes you should probably take off your list to visit, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution. State records reveal that more than 300 people drown in Texas each year.