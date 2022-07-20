Wade Bowen & Vince Gill Just Released an Amazing New Collaboration, “A Guitar, A Singer, and a Song”
Wade Bowen is set to release his next album Somewhere Between The Secret and the Truth on August 12th. Last week the Texas stalwart released a new song from the project featuring a Country Music Hall of Famer.
Vince Gill lends his voice to “A Guitar, A Singer, and a Song” which was co-written with Lori McKenna.
“The whole point of doing what we do is to not be forgotten, to try to leave a mark on the world with a guitar and with your songs and with your voice,” says Wade Bowen via Saving Country Music. “We don’t think about it until we get a couple decades into our career: ‘Have I done enough that people will remember me?’ When I brought the idea to Lori, of course she’s the kind of person that was just like, ‘oh yeah, I see what you’re talking about there.’ I’m so thankful for her friendship that helped turned this idea into the right lyrics.”
Somewhere Between The Secret and the Truth track list:
- Everything Has Your Memory (Wade Bowen, Eric Paslay, Heather Morgan)
- Burnin’ Both Ends of the Bar (Wade Bowen, Randy Montana)
- Honky Tonk Roll (Wade Bowen, Randy Montana)
- The Secret To This Town (Wade Bowen, Heather Morgan)
- If You Don’t Miss Me (Wade Bowen, Ray Fulcher)
- A Beautiful World featuring Lori McKenna (Wade Bowen, Lori McKenna)
- She’s Driving Me Crazy (Wade Bowen, Eric Paslay, Heather Morgan)
- Knowing Me Like I Do (Wade Bowen, Clint Ingersoll)
- It’s Gonna Hurt (Wade Bowen, Drew Kennedy)
- Say Goodbye (Wade Bowen, Eric Paslay, Heather Morgan)
- A Guitar, A Singer and A Song featuring Vince Gill (Wade Bowen, Lori McKenna)
- Somewhere Between The Secret and The Truth (Wade Bowen, Lori McKenna)