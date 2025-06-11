(Tyler, Texas) - Summer does not officially start until Friday, June 20. That means we are in the pre-heating stage of summer right now in East Texas. Once that summer heat settles on us, it will be hot. There are some in East Texas that won't have the means to keep cool this summer.

That's where you can help one those East Texas neighbors. All it takes is a visit to any store that sells box fans and then dropping it off at P.A.T.H. in Tyler to be handed out to an East Texan in need.

People Attempting to Help (PATH)

PATH, or People Attempting To Help, based in Tyler, is looking for your donation of a box fan, or fans, to give to an East Texan who will need some relief from the brutal East Texas summer heat. All you have to do is stop by any store in East Texas that sells box fans, purchase one or more, then drop it off at the PATH office at 402 W. Front Street in Tyler.

We are well aware of how hot it gets every summer here. We've been lucky so far this spring with all the rain that's kept the temperatures down, but we know that won't last too much longer. There are elderly East Texans and low income families that will benefit from having the air circulating through their home with a fan.

Another Way to Donate a Fan

If going to a store and dropping off a fan can't be done, you can donate up to $250 to PATH to purchase fans that will be handed out to the needy in East Texas. Make that donation HERE. One $25 donation will buy one fan.

If you need more information on the PATH "Beat the Heat" fan drive, go to pathhelps.org/summer-fan-drive/. Thank you in advance for helping your fellow East Texans as we face another hot summer.

