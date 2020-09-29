Patrick Mahomes Is Gonna Be a Dad

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

MVP. Super Bowl Champ. And now, more importantly...father.

Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews revealed Tuesday afternoon that they're expecting.

The happy couple posted the news on Instagram. Matthews' caption of the images is simply: "Mom and dad, taking a small detour to the wedding."

You can see a couple pictures of the soon-to-be parents below.

Mahomes shared a closer shot of the ultrasound:

Congrats to Mahomes and Matthews on the joyous news.

No word on if the child will be named Patrick Mahomes the 3rd, but I bet Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt has a standing offer for a scholarship to whichever sport young Mahomes plays in 18 or so years. The baby's father played both baseball and football at Texas Tech, while granddad Pat Mahomes played Major League Baseball. Brittany Matthews herself is an athlete playing soccer at UT Tyler and professionally in Iceland.

That's quite the athletic lineage for the young Mahomes. No pressure, though.

The pregnancy rumors swirled this week after internet detectives thought they spied a baby bump on Matthews in an Instagram video. Sometimes the internet sleuths are right after all.

The news comes just a day after Mahomes outplayed Lamar Jackson on Monday night football and the same year the Kansas City Chief gunslinger won the Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP, added several endorsements, and signed a contract potentially worth more than a half a billion dollars.

I'd say Mahomes is having a pretty good year.