There's this strange phenomenon where people think that just because someone is a public figure that they can tear them down and comment on their body. Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Matthews, has been a victim of body shaming just like many other women who have a large following.

Matthews recently posted a photo of herself lounging in a bikini on a boat with the caption, "Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand."

Any woman, especially those who have breastfed their kids, understand that breasts grow quite a bit after pregnancy due to milk production. It’s entirely normal, and not something that random people on the internet need to be concerned about.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Matthews has had to deal with people commenting on her body. Before she announced her pregnancy last year, people were commenting on how her stomach looked because it wasn’t completely flat. It turned out that assumptions about her being pregnant were true, but there was no need for anyone to comment on her appearance in the first place.

Matthews also had plenty of people trying to claim she shouldn't have been working out in the way she was while pregnant. These people obviously don’t realize that a pregnant woman can do most any physical activity she was doing prior to her pregnancy. It's even a good thing for both the mother’s and the baby’s health to continue exercising through pregnancy. I'm sure Matthews also had her doctor's approval for doing it.

Maybe I was just raised better than these people, but you're never supposed to talk about someone else's body. no matter if they're your closest friend or a celebrity. Just because someone is deemed an "influencer" and choose to show off their body online doesn't give anyone the right to pick at them and bring them down.

This belief of the public 'owning' influencers is disgusting and needs to stop. Matthews can do whatever she wants with her body. Who cares if she were to gain weight, lose weight, get surgery or anything else? It's her body and her choice.

Beautiful Postpartum Photos of Brittany Matthews Here are a few beautiful photos of Brittany Matthews after giving birth to her first child with Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes: From East Texas To NFL Stardom

10 Famous People Who Went to Texas Tech University