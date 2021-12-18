Pecos & The Rooftops Light it Up With New Banger, ‘Last Night’s Lashes’

Earlier this week Pecos and the boys gave us the first tease of what we can only assume is a part of their follow up to Red Eye. This past summer we got word that they'd be releasing a new album at some point this fall, although now it looks like we'll have to wait until the new year to get it in our ears.

Today (December 11) the guys have released their hot new single and music video. 'Last Night's Lashes' is out now, be listening for it on Radio Texas, LIVE!

Hopefully more on this new project sooner than later.

Meanwhile their breakthrough smash "This Damn Song" was released in April of 2019. And to say it's become a viral hit is no exaggeration. The song is approaching 54 million streams on Spotify, is hugely popular at Radio Texas, LIVE!, and two years after its release it is still being streamed 60-70k every day. And, yes, that is Alexis Texas in the music video.

Pecos & The Rooftops are based in Northeast Texas, but they are yet another example of the thriving Lubbock music scene. The guys released their debut EP, Red Eye, right before the COVID lockdown on January 24th 2020, but bolstered by their viral hit it's gotten some major traction over the past two years.

