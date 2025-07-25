(KNUE-FM) I was out for a walk, which is not unusual for me. Earbuds in, mind wandering. But something tugged at my awareness. That feeling you get when you’re not alone.

When I turned around, I saw her.

A beautiful dog, ambling up behind me like she had somewhere to be. One brown eye, one blue. A little road-weary, a little thirsty. But calm. Sweet. And thank goodness she was wearing tags.

pretty dog with one brown eye on blue eye

Country Roads Aren’t Always Kind

I live a little outside of town, where the houses are more spread out. There's a lot of open land, some pasture, and plenty of hot pavement between homes. When I saw her, my first instinct was concern. Out in the heat of the day? It wasn’t safe.

But thanks to her tags, I was able to get her back home quickly. She made it in time for dinner.

What Happens When There Aren’t Tags?

This precious dog's story had a happy ending. But not all do.

Two summers ago, I lost a cat I adored. He slipped outside without his collar. I searched for months. Flyers. Online posts. I drive down back roads with tears in my eyes. When I finally found him, it was too late. A car had taken him.

To this day, I carry that grief. And that guilt.

A Friendly Reminder That Could Save a Life

I know collars can be annoying for some pets. They slip them off, scratch at them, try to hide them under the bed.

But if they ever get outside—by accident or on purpose—those tags could be the one thing that brings them home to you.

So, I'm gently asking: go check that drawer. Find those tags. Make sure they’re updated and clipped on.

For every pet like this one that makes it home, there's another that might not be so lucky.

