If you've read any of my last real estate stories, you know my absolute dream is to live on Walt Disney World property. Not sorry. I just imagine being able to eat at my favorite Disney restaurants, or going to my favorite resort (Disney's Polynesian Resort) to watch the Happily Ever After fireworks at Magic Kingdom any night of the week. And now...if I hit the lottery...maybe...that dream can come true!

Disney has a beautiful gated neighborhood on property called Golden Oak. According to the home's listing, this gated community features distinctive neighborhoods of magnificent homes, expansive natural preserves and inviting amenities - including access to Golden Oak's private clubhouse, Summerhouse, with superb food offerings served in a casually elegant dining room, courtyards, pool area, fitness facilities, and family room. If that wasn't enough to get you interested, residents have access to Club Life, Your Special Connection to the Magic, including access to the Golden Oak Member Services team, park transportation, signature club events, theme park experiences, Extra Magic Hours and much, much, more.

This is everything!!

But here's where we all get that gut check of just how much it would cost us to live at Walt Disney World. This beautiful home is listed for $8,450,033. Yeah. 8. MILLION. DOLLARS.

It's complete with 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and over 9,000 square feet. So yes, there's plenty of room for everything. You're in Florida, so of course there must be some incredible outdoor space. This home has a pool, bar, and summer kitchen.

Now this home is on the higher side for Golden Oak. Homes start around $2.5M and go up from there. Way up.

Oh, one more thing...depending on if you'd have to pay property taxes, this home would run you between $40,000 and $70,000 per month. Ouch.

Well, dream with me as we take a tour!