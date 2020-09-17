Please, Stop Looking at Your Phone While Driving

The fact that people still drive with their faces buried in their phones is absolutely baffling to me. They know how extremely dangerous it is but couldn't care less. It's not much different than someone who drinks and then gets behind the wheel, they know it isn't safe but they do it anyway.

The only reason I bring this topic up is because I feel like I'm seeing more and more people that are distracted while driving. It's not once in a while, it's every single day, every time I'm driving somewhere.

Earlier this week I watched a guy drive through a freaking roundabout with his phone sitting on top of his steering wheel and he was just staring at it. Not gonna lie, this dude nearly slammed into a woman who clearly had the right away. I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

Yesterday I was on my way home from work and while I was sitting at a stoplight, this young girl was rolling up behind me and I could tell she wasn't going to stop because she had her head down, obviously looking at her phone. I was looking in my rearview mirror and she kept getting closer and closer. I let off the gas and rolled forward as far as I could without rolling into oncoming traffic. Luckily she looked up just in time and slammed on her breaks.

Those are just a couple of examples of distracted drivers that I encountered this week alone. It's pretty scary how many people are doing this every time they drive.

Please put your phone away while you're driving before you kill yourself or someone else. Your life would forever change because you couldn't resist the temptation of social media and texting.

I always make a point of putting my phone in my pocket when I'm driving so there is zero temptation to pull it out to look at a stupid text message. It can wait, it really can.