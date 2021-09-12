Its a parents worst nightmare: Your child is missing. I can't imagine the fear, anxiety and pain a parent feels when their child has vanished and this is why we're quickly trying to get this information out to you so you can possibly help bring a teen home.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department's Facebook page, they are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.



Police are trying to find out the whereabouts of 15-year-old Makayla Sanchez, a Hispanic female, who is approximately 4’11” in height.

LPD Facebook

Makayla was reported missing on Saturday September 11th. She was last seen wearing gray sweats but may have changed into a black sweater and black athletic shorts according to the Longview Police Department.

LPD Facebook

Let's hope she's okay and bring her back home to her loved ones. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170.

LPD Facebook

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says you must contact your local law enforcement immediately. Make sure you provide police with your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight, and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

After you have reported your child missing, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST(1-800-843-5678).

HELP: These 28 Teen Girls Went Missing In June In Texas Take a moment and look. Do you recognize any of them? Do you recognize their last names? Maybe they're a family friend, or the best friend of your daughter, or the daughter of a member of your church small group. They matter.

Texas Top 8 Most Wanted (July 2021) These folks are whats considered the "worst of the worst", the 8 Most Wanted Fugitives in Texas. Everyone on this list has at least a $7,500 reward for their capture but they also should be considered armed and dangerous so don't try to be a hero and "apprehend" these suspects on your own. Alert law enforcement or call Texas DPS at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).