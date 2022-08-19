Police are currently looking for four women who are suspected of having committed several acts of theft at various businesses in Tyler, Texas.

Do you recognize any of these four women in the photo below?

City of Tyler Police Dept. City of Tyler Police Dept. loading...

These four females are suspected of stealing people's credit and debit cards out of customer and employee wallets and purses at various retail shops in and near Tyler, Texas.

Tyler Police say they went on to allegedly use those cards that were stolen to purchase items at a Walmart location.

If you have any information regarding these alleged thieving activities or recognize any of the four women who are pictured in the various photos, Tyler Police ask that you "please contact Det. Thedford at 903-531-1026 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833."

I remain stunned that people don't realize that in 2022, there's always a HIGH probability you're being videoed. One would hope that would deter them from committing the crime, to begin with. Unfortunately, as is evident by the numbers of thefts we see each and every day, that is NOT the case.

Do reach out if you can help. And it's important for all of us to remember that as always, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

