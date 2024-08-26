If there's one thing that everyone can agree on in Texas it's that thieves are the absolute worst people in the entire world. They think that stealing our hard earned money or hard earned possessions is perfectly okay to do. It's not, by the way, and if you do steal, you rightfully deserve to spend time in jail if convicted. The thing about stealing is that are many different, and sneaky, ways to carry out the crime. Tyler Police recently talked about some various scams going around East Texas right now so you don't become a victim.

Scams Across Texas and East Texas

Scammers are alive and well in East Texas and across our state. Their sole purpose is to either steal your money to help continue their crime spree or your personal information so they can use your identity to carry out their dastardly deeds. Scammers have found all kinds of ways to make you feel like what you are doing is legitimate, like saying you've won a big prize or making you think a loved one is in trouble.

My dad got a call a while back from a phone number that looked suspicious on the caller ID but he answered anyway. When he picked up, the person on the other side said "Hey grandpa." For him, this was an instant red flag because neither my niece or nephew call him grandpa. The caller went into a story of getting into a wreck while riding with his friend. When the cops searched the car, they found a gun. He and his friend were taken to jail and needed $5,000 to bail him out.

At first, my dad said okay and told the scammers he had the money. It was then that my dad called the courthouse to inquire about the name of the court appointed attorney the scammers gave him. The court had no record of it. He then called my nephew. He was at home and nothing had happened. Dad called the number back and told the man he talked to his grandson. The scammer immediately hung up and, of course, never got the money.

Use That Story to Protect Your Loved Ones

Tyler Police recently warned East Texans about various scams in the area (KETK). One such scam is getting a friend request from someone you don't know on social media. Those scammers will use that fake profile to gather information about you to possibly steal your identity.

Another scam to be aware of is getting a text from your bank asking to move your money into another account because of a bank issue. Do not do this as that other account is one that scammers will empty as soon as the money arrives and you'll never see it again. No bank will ever ask you to do this.

Protect Yourself

If you get a phone call or a text message or a random friend request, take a moment to check the validity of that contact. Nine times out of ten, it's a scammer looking to get your personal information or to steal your money. If you have elderly parents or grandparents, make them aware of these scams as they are prime targets for these scammers.

We've written about this subject a lot because it is an issue that is hard to stop. These scammers appear and then disappear just as quickly. Be vigilant and don't fall victim to their schemes.

