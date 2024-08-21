Those 100-degree-plus days have made their way to East Texas. We know how the heat feels during these days, yet we still have to remind everyone of the dangers of summer heat.

I'm going to write about the obvious -- no people or pets in your car. But, some other things should never be left in your car in Texas either because they could be ruined or turn downright dangerous in this heat.

People and Pets

This goes without saying but never, EVER, leave a person, a child, or a pet in a parked car with the windows up without the air conditioning going. Just as an example, on a mild summer day with a temperature of 85 degrees, within 30 minutes of sitting in the sun, the internal temperature can get to around 119 degrees. That's hot and very dangerous. On a 100-degree day, the internal temperature of your vehicle can reach 134 degrees in that same 30-minute window.

The heat is no joke in East Texas. But despite all the warnings and all the facts that are handed out, we still hear of the tragic death of a child or adult who is killed because they were left in a hot car.

noheatstroke.org noheatstroke.org loading...

As we do on a weekend, we will get out of the house and run some errands. That can be to do some shopping or get some supplies for yard work or need to fill the mower up to get the grass cut. All three of those examples could turn into an annoying or dangerous incident. For example, DO NOT leave any electronics in your vehicle. The heat can destroy the components inside making the device inoperable. DO NOT leave cleaning supplies or chemicals in your car as those could ignite. People do this so we have to say it, do not leave a gas can in your car as the high heat could ignite the gas.

East Texas Heat

The East Texas heat does not play around. If you have to be outside for any extended period of time, have water on hand to keep yourself hydrated. The water doesn't have to be cold, either. Be sure to take frequent breaks either inside in the air conditioning or in the shade. Wear long sleeves and pants, but make sure they are loose-fitting, to protect your skin from the sun. Wear sunscreen when swimming and reapply it regularly to protect your skin.

But most importantly, DO NOT LEAVE A PET, A CHILD, OR ANOTHER HUMAN BEING IN A HOT CAR, that heat could easily kill any of them.

Do Not Leave These 16 Items in Your Car in the East Texas Heat The heat in East Texas is no joke. We will regularly have days above 95 degrees which means that our cars can get up to 180 degrees or higher inside. That can turn into a dangerous situation if you leave certain things in your car. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com

READ MORE: You are Not Going to Love the New Feature Coming to Cars and Trucks Soon

READ MORE: You Can Visit One of the Last Remaining A-Frame Whataburger Stores in Mesquite

The Forbidden Words for Naming a Business in Texas You can name your business just about any name you want. However, that name can't be deceitful or misrepresent what your business is or it will be rejected in the State of Texas. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com

WARNING: Texans Should Never Carry These 11 Items in Their Wallets We have those required items to carry around in our wallet or purse. We have to be vigilant with the extra stuff that's in there because it could make us a bigger target for thieves. Gallery Credit: Getty Images, unsplash.com

EDIT: This was originally published June 28, 2024