Polk County, Texas Police Need Help in Catching This Ladder Wielding Thief
I think we can all agree in East Texas that thieves are the lowest of the low when it comes to criminals. I believe, in my humble opinion, that only child abusers are lower than a thief. What makes someone think that it's okay to take someone's money or property? There are those rare occasions, however, that you do have to at least applaud a thief's cleverness. Case and point is a thief being sought by the Polk County Sheriff's Office that used a ladder in his heist.
Clever and Well Thought Out Theft
The Polk County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page recently about a theft of a business in Goodrich, just off of Highway 59 South. The thief obviously put a lot of thought into his crime. The thief was able to climb onto the roof of a local business there, cut a hole in the roof and lowered a ladder, that he brought with him, down into that hole to enter the business. From there, the thief was able to steal $16,000 from a "money machine."
The subject was wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gloves and a mask. - Polk County Sheriff's Office
The photos are extremely low resolution but you somewhat get a picture of what the suspect looks like below:
Information Leading to Suspect's Arrest
If you have any information into this robbery, you are asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810. You can also call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP (7867) or submit a tip through the mobile app at p3tips.com. There is the possibility of a cash reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.
