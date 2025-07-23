(Quitman, Texas) - It's no secret how great the fishing is in East Texas. From Lake Palestine to Lake Tyler to Lake Athens, it's always fun on the water or hanging out on the shore. Fishing is certainly a prime hobby in East Texas.

The fishing is so good here that professional bass tournaments are held almost every year on at least one East Texas lake, sometimes more than one. To back up how great the fishing is here, one East Texas lake has landed at number three on the Bassmaster Magazine 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2025 list.

Bassmaster Magazine Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2025

Bassmaster Magazine just released their list of the Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2025 list. The list looks at lakes from all over the country. To get this rank, Bassmaster went through tournament results from the past year, consulted with biologists and natural resource agencies and asked anglers of all skill levels. Those results gave the magazine their top 10 in the United States.

Coming it at number three of 10 on the list is Lake Fork. We in East Texas love to fish or hang out on Lake Fork. Our East Texas lake got the number three ranking because of the 36 Toyota ShareLunker bass that have been caught over the last year. It's also the second year in a row that the top 10 competitors at the Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite tournament earned Century Status for each catching 100 pounds of fish over the three day tournament.

Lake Fork again named a top lake for bass in the U.S. Google Maps loading...

The Full Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2025 List:

Clear Lake - California O.H. Ive Lake - Texas Lake Fork - East Texas St. Lawrence River - New York Lake Casitas - California Orange Lake - Florida Santee Cooper Lakes - South Carolina Mille Lacs Lake - Minnesota Lake Erie - New York Lake St. Clair - Michigan

