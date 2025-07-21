While a recall is never convenient, late July in Texas may be the least convenient time of year for a massive deodorant recall. But that's exactly what is happening now across the Lone Star State and the U.S.

It appears that these products have been under recall since July 10. They were sold nationwide through Amazon, Walmart, and Dollar Tree Stores.

67,000 Cases of Power Fresh Deodorant Now Under Recall

Over 67,000 cases of deodorant, manufactured by parent company, Pennsylvania-based A.P. Deauville, are now under recall. These Power Fresh brand products have been purchased through Amazon, Walmart, and Dollar Tree Stores. We'll include the complete list of recalled products.

Among the popular Power Fresh brand being recalled are:

Scented Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant

“Spring Fresh”-scented Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant

The reason for this recall wasn't specific, but it has to do with reported deviations in the Current Good Manufacturing Practices that companies are required to follow.

If you are worried you may be affected by this, here are the lot numbers of the recalled cases of Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant:

032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341, and 082826E402, while the lot numbers for the affected Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant included 031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391, and 111626G231, the FDA enforcement report said.

For the third variety, the lot numbers 101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091 and 111626G221 were among those recalled.

You can see the complete list of recalled products right here.