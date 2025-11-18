(Tyler, Texas) - I play the Texas Lottery from time to time. It's usually a couple of cheap scratch offs just to see if I can win some folding cash. They're quick and easy to play and they're fun.

I don't play the "pick-your-number" games very often. For Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot, I may need to. The jackpot currently sits at $593 million (as of this writing on Tuesday, November 18). I think it's worth spending $10 or $15 on some numbers to try and win.

$593 Million Powerball Jackpot Wednesday Night

Monday night (November 17), the Powerball jackpot sat at $570 million. No one won that jackpot. There was a million-dollar winner sold in West Virginia, though. That means that, at least right now, the jackpot is almost $600 million (Texas Lottery).

Let me do my Lindale math real quick. Add the one, carry to 3, it's like $290 million after taxes, I think. That's probably completely wrong but the taxes are dumb when you win a jackpot that size. I could live on that.

Check your ticket from Monday night in case you were watching the Cowboys destroy the Raiders on Monday Night Football. The numbers are 7-33-50-57-66 and the Powerball is 23 (WFAA). Hopefully you matched a few of those numbers.

The last time I played Powerball, the only number I matched was the Powerball. I got $4 for that win which basically got my money back. I think I'll swing by QuikTrip on my way home and pick up a few numbers for tomorrow night's drawing.

