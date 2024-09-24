Have you ever heard a Texan, your parents, or grandparents use old wives' tales to predict the weather? I certainly have, and they always seem to say them with conviction -- like 'Oh this persimmon showed a fork when I cut it open, so the winter will be mild.'

I always thought it was crazy to rely on such things to predict the weather, but I always have fun partaking in the tales and watching out for them. Like cutting persimmons in half to predict the winter conditions; studying a cat's behavior; counting lightning and thunder; and many more.

There are so many old sayings used for weather prediction -- you can read about some at The Dyrt.

But What if I told you some of these weather-related proverbs are true?

It turns out that while many of these weather proverbs aren't necessarily connected to science, some are. So whoever it is that came up with those in particular was onto something.

According to How Stuff Works, weather forecasting was one of the first things people began to understand. Many things relied on, and still do, the weather -- farming, sailing, building, and so many other daily tasks.

Before using today's science to determine the coming weather, people relied on things like old wives' tales, superstitions, or idioms. And while many may not have been extremely accurate, some used were pretty good for predicting weather.

How Stuff Works says, "Weather myths die hard," and I think the proof of this is in how many weather-related wives' tales are still commonly used today.

If you are going to use old myths to predict the weather, these are your best bet

A list was compiled by How Stuff Works of old weather myths that hold ground. These 10 myths are at least connected to science in some way and could lead you to accurately predict when rain will come, if the day will be cold, frost, and other weather conditions.

So take a look and see if you've heard, or maybe even used, any of these old weather tales:

Are These Old Wives-Tales to Predict the Weather True? Texans love a good wives-tale, and I know for a fact many of us have heard many about weather predicting. But when it comes down to it, are any of them based in fact? Turns out, some are:

