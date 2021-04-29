He's not even 22-years-old yet, but Kolby Cooper has quickly become a force in the Texas Scene. That means he hasn't legally been able to drink for a full year, but the East Texas native has been racking up Spotify streams like he's been at this for a decade. That coupled with his high-energy, packed-out live shows, he's only just getting started.

Cooper released his last full-length album, Good Ones Never Last, two summers ago. The project featured several big songs including: "Diamond Rings and Cocaine," "Tired," and his Tom Petty tribute, "Tom Petty."

In May of 2020, Kolby was on Radio Texas, LIVE! with us where we debuted his brand new song "If I Still Had It." which was included on his new EP, Vol. 2, that has been out since August 15th. The latest project finds Cooper hitting his stride and finding that next new level.

Today Kolby released the brand new music video for his smash "One Night Stand," a song Radio Texas, LIVE! listeners all know. I love the fresh take on a classic tongue-and-cheek country song here. The song is one of my favorites off the EP.

Want more Kolby Cooper? Check out my recent interview with him by downloading my new podcast "Buddy Logan's Aircheck."