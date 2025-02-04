While spring is not quite here in Texas, we are experiencing some warm weather in most parts of the Lone Star State. This is a great time to snake-proof your home before the snakes start moving in.

According to a recent poll, "one in 10 American adults and 1 in 5 teenagers will deal with a specific phobia disorder at some point in their lives." According to me, 100% of everyone is afraid of snakes. And if they say they're not, you know you're talking to a liar.

In fact, more people are afraid of snakes than heights, spiders, and public speaking, via a YouGov poll. "The most common fear, one shared by nearly one in three U.S. adult citizens, is of snakes."

But good luck ever getting away from them, our reptile frenemies are found in nearly every corner of our planet. If you must have them gone from your life, you've got five choice. You can move to Antarctica, Iceland, Ireland, Greenland, or New Zealand. That's it.

Snakes aren't loud, and can, thus, quietly ninja their way into our homes. There are many ways that they do this. A big one really seems like urban legend, but they do it, they find their way into our homes all the time.

Here's a list of five potential ways snakes can enter your house. And hopefully it'll give you a leg up on a potential legless reptile nemesis, that is likely visiting your attic, or up your toilet, in pursuit of prey. Or just on the lookout for a safe place to lay some of their snake eggs indoors.