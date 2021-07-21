Plain and simple it's difficult to find everything you want in a home purchase. That is true even when you're buying a multi-million dollar home like we found in Marshall, Texas. It is currently the most expensive home for sale in Marshall and it is absolutely gorgeous although if you're looking for lots of land, that is a problem, as this mansion sits on less than one acre.

While I think most people spending this type of money in Texas wants more property, the home itself has everything you would need. As I was first scrolling through the photos it seemed like some rooms looked similar to suites offered at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Every detail within this home located at 200 Oakwood Estates Drive in Marshall is amazing. The list price is $2.6 million dollars.

Specific Details on the Most Expensive Mansion Currently For Sale in Marshall

This gorgeous home is about 10,600 square feet, so plenty of room for the whole family to come visit. It has 7 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms sitting on 0.9 acres, which means you might be able to handle landscaping duties. Although when you spend this much you probably want to hire professionals to keep it looking nice. The home has been on the market for less than 50 days, it was built in 2008 and comes with a 3 car garage.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone Loves the Elevator, Ladies Will Love the Makeup Area

The elevator within this stunning home is something that everyone will enjoy. But when I saw the makeup/vanity area in the master bathroom I knew this is something that my wife would love and just about every other woman on the planet.

Check out this amazing home for yourself:

Most Expensive Mansion in Marshall Currently For Sale The home in Marshall is fantastic with an elevator but the property is less than an acre.