The Raceway Car Club Car Show was this past Saturday at Patterson Dodge on the loop in Tyler, Texas and what a fantastic event it was. While I didn’t take the time to count all the cars, trucks, motorcycles and Jeep’s on display the car show reports that over 200 vehicles were there. It was free for everyone to attend and only $25.00 for vehicles to get registered. The event was busy all day long with so many people excited to see such amazing vehicles.

Beyond the incredible vehicles, there were bouncy houses for the kids, there was a silent auction going on and a few booths to purchase items from local vendors. To make the event even better it was a benefit for East Texas Crisis Center, which serves five counties here in East Texas. The 50/50 raffle was well over $1,000 and everyone in attendance was having a great time.

There Was a Huge Variety of Vehicles on Display at the Car Show in Tyler

With the car show being put on by a car club you knew it would be a good one, and they didn’t disappoint. There were all different types of vehicles from old classics, brand new ones, and even super rare vehicles.

Big Thank You to the Raceway Car Club

This was one of the best car shows I’ve even seen. This is one event that I will be looking forward to every year moving forward. If you missed it this year, you can see photos from the event below. But make sure you don’t miss it next year; it was a blast!

