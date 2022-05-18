Our analytics show that you guys LOVE to look inside beautiful celebrity homes and it just so happened this week that we found that retired radio legend Tom Joyner has decided to cash out on his stunning Miami Mansion and had put it up for sale. The price tag is an eye popping one but when you see inside, you'll understand why.

Tom Retired From Radio In 2019 After 25 Years On The Air.

After a legendary career that saw Joyner rise from flying between Dallas and Chicago every day to do his radio shows to national syndication for his show that at its peak aired in more than 105 markets nationwide, reaching nearly eight million listeners, Tom decided to cut the mic off in 2019 and retire. Since that time, Tom has mostly been quietly even though a stroke caused a health scare in 2020 and brought him back to the forefront to encourage Black Men to take care of their health.

Now Tom Is Ready To Move On From His Miami Mansion

According to The New York Post, the mansion is located in the gated Golden Beach community, Joyner, initially purchased the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home back in 2015 for $10.5 million. The space underwent a whopping $7.5 million renovation with an elite team before the 7,300 square foot home went up on the market.

The Home Comes With Incredible Amenties Including A Boxing Gym And Private Beach.

Golden Beach is the only private community with homes on the sand in South Florida. The ultra-exclusive gated community has its own police force, private beach with pavilion and beachside service, tennis courts, basketball court, multiple parks and a kids playground. And it can all be yours for just $20 Million Bucks according to Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman who listed the property. Check out some stunning photos below!

