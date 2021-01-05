Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers taking One Love on the Road
East Texas favorite, Raising Canes, is looking to spread their one love across the United States. The company has built their own food trucks to travel to the 25 states they are not in to give folks a chance to enjoy their chicken fingers and awesome dipping sauce.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers teamed with Cruising Kitchen's to build two food trucks to travel across the United States. These food trucks are a true kitchen on wheels.
Outside of the truck:
- 270-degree DJ stand on the roof, complete with Video Panels
- 4 Speakers, 2 that light up and sync with the music
- Full-size Raising Cane’s Monument Sign on the back of the truck
- 4 Large LED Screens on the side of the truck
- Cane Hood Ornament
- Custom Cane Truck Grill
- 3 Disco Balls – that rotate!
- Disco Ball Wheel Covers
Interior:
- Velvet Elvis
- Todd and Cane Picture
- Hard Hat
- Cricket
- Disco Ball
Kitchen:
- 3 Fryers
- Full-size Toast Grill
- Capacity to produce 800 Box Combos
- Neon Chicken Finger Sign
Are we sure this is a food truck and not a party bus?
The building of the trucks was featured on Motortrend's Built For Business.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers trucks will be all over the country throughout 2021.
Luckily, we don't have to wait for a food truck to get that Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers goodness. We just have to stop on South Broadway in Tyler or East Loop 281 in Longview.