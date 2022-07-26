Ahh to become an instant millionaire. We've all dreamed about it. We've all made that list in our head of what we would buy with all that money, a huge house, a sweet ride, a name change. The latest drawing has people actually writing some of that stuff down in the hopes of hitting it big. One of those people is rooting for a big win to hopefully share with all of his employees. So much so that he has bought 50,000 tickets for the Tuesday night, July 26, drawing, Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves.

What would you do if you won a huge Mega Millions jackpot?

Personally, I would buy an island. On that island, I would build a dream house complete with a video game arcade, home theater and a gym to get some exercise. I would buy a couple of cool cars. I would find a way to donate some of that money and give ten percent to the church as you're supposed to do.

But that's just my dream.

For Raising Cane's founder, Todd Graves, he wants his employees to share in a big win. He backed that up by buying 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for Tuesday night's (July 26) drawing. If one of those 50,000 tickets wins the jackpot, he will pass those winnings down to each employee.

Let me do some quick Lindale math

The July 26 jackpot is an estimated $810 million. If you take the cash option, the take home is $470.1 million. Divide that by 50,000 and that gives you $9,400. Not a bad bonus for the employees of Raising Cane's.

Someone is looking for that "Coolest Owner Ever" award.



None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.

Cool stuff. Get out and get your couple of quick picks for the drawing and good luck to everyone.

