This past Friday (December 11th), Randall King released a deeply personal new EP, Leanna. The project was named to honor his sister who passed away earlier this year. His new song “Around Forever” was inspired by his father and sister.

“Around Forever” is the reality of the weight and cost of time. It’s a reflection into my past as well as my future. Between high school teammates tippin back to catchin touchdowns to comin home one day after spending 3 months on the road touring, away from my family and coming back to my father’s once dark brown hair turning almost fully gray. It was eye opening to the fact that he ain’t gonna be around forever. When I wrote the last chorus, it was intended to be based on my father only, but l I changed it to be more about all of your loved ones and making sure you take the time to see them before they’re gone. I didn’t realize at the time that meant my sister. It was a heavy reality when I went back and played this song for the first time shortly after her passing. She was everything to me, and I know I’ll never be the same without her. So heed the songs warning, and make sure you take that time you’re given with your loved ones.

Randall King is on a rocket ship. Back in June the country crooner opened that cross-country show for Garth Brooks at drive-in theaters throughout the US. You know which one I'm talking about, right? Yeah, that one that set a record for the largest outdoor live musical event in US history. Over 350,000 people attended that one.

In the summer of '17 the product of the thriving Lubbock-music-scene notched his first No. 1 single with "Tuggin' on My Heart Strings." When King stopped by Radio Texas, LIVE! in July of '18 we debuted "Mirror Mirror," the song went on to become his second No. 1. "She Gone" was a recent multi-week No. 1 on the Texas charts, and his brand new single "Hey Cowgirl," will look to overtake Aaron Watson at No. 1 next week.

