There's not many things that'll make you hit the brakes more quickly while speeding down the interstate than the sight of one of our fearless state troopers. Whether you see one parked behind a giant billboard, like in those old movies, or you run up one one going just under the speed limit, a couple of cars ahead of you, daring someone to pass them; seeing one is certainly brake inducing.

From tactical boots to Oakley sunglasses police officers get all the cool toys, and that is especially true when it comes to their police cruisers.

Did you know that there is a brotherhood of state troopers called the American Association of State Troopers (AAST)? Their goal: PROTECT. PROVIDE. CONNECT. According to their website the AAST was formed in 1989 when a "small group of Florida state troopers had the vision to create an association that would unite state troopers across the country and assist them by providing valuable benefits and services."

Each year the AAST releases a calendar of the best looking state trooper cruisers. Ranking is determined by their Facebook followers. It's all for a great cause too. Proceeds benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides higher education scholarships for AAST troopers' children dependents. A noble cause by any measure.

Wondering how and when you can get your calendar?

According to that Facebook page, the '22 calendars will be for sale beginning in September, you can purchase yours here www.statetroopers.org. They also promised an announcement to remind folks as soon as they are available to purchase.

RANKED: America's Top 12 Best-Looking State Trooper Cruisers PROTECT. PROVIDE. CONNECT. Did you know that there is a brotherhood of state troopers called the American Association of State Troopers (AAST)? Their goal: According to their website the AAST was formed in 1989 when a "small group of Florida state troopers had the vision to create an association that would unite state troopers across the country and assist them by providing valuable benefits and services."

Each year the AAST releases a calendar of the best looking state trooper cruisers. Ranking is determined by their Facebook followers. It's all for a great cause too. Proceeds benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides higher education scholarships for AAST troopers' children dependents. A noble cause by any measure.