Several weeks ago, we introduced you to the sad tale of a precious dog named Lindy.

Anytime we hear of an abused animal, our hearts just break. But, in some cases, when the abuse is as severe as it is in this case, it's almost difficult for us to comprehend the level of cruelty.

If you'll recall, the SPCA of East Texas had this to say about Lindy after they rescued her from an abusive situation:

"Meet Lindy, formally of Lindale. Lindy is a product of ignorance, neglect, and physical abuse. A good Samaritan filed a Cruelty Complaint with SPCA East Texas to report a dog screaming in pain as a young disabled child beat and poked her with sticks. To make matters worse Lindy was being starved and had sores covering her entire body."

For many East Texans who have a sincere heart for the welfare and happiness of animals, this was beyond heartbreaking. Many of us were worried as to whether or not she was going to make it.

Recently, the wonderful people at the SPCA of East Texas shared an update on how precious Lindy is doing after having been in their loving care for almost a month. She's been receiving nourishment, IV fluids, and spending time with people who have a heart to love her back to health.

She still has quite a ways to go--but just look at how much she's changed for the better in such a short time. Even her countenance is different--lighter of heart, happy--it's as if she knows she's safe.

Take a look at the photos to see how she's transformed in such a short time. Please know these are difficult photos to see and may not be suitable for little kids.

Here's the video the SPCA of East Texas shared recently:

And if you'd like to see more of Lindy's backstory, we have that for you here:

If you are a dog lover and want to help Lindy and the SPCA of East Texas, go to www.spcaeasttx.com/donate.