Recognize Him? Tyler Police Seek Man Who Stole from a Tyler Wal-Mart
And in this week's episode of the City of Tyler's Police Department's #findemfriday:
On Friday, the Tyler Police Department posted this photo and a descriptive synopsis. This man was caught on camera at the Tyler Wal-Mart on Troup Highway. Do you recognize him? He managed to get away with almost $300 of stolen items from the store.
And then later? Well, he returned to the SAME location later in his attempt to return the items he'd thieved so he could get the cash back. Ya know, the cash he should've paid for them items initially, BACK.
He certainly doesn't look as if he's in dire straits to the point where he'd feel compelled to try and do something illegal. He doesn't appear to be on drugs or under the influence. He also doesn't look disheveled or desperate enough to do something like this. But goes to confirm we can never judge a book by its cover.
Look, these are difficult times for so many of us. But one can't help but ponder: are whatever items he stole worth the risk of time in jail? Not in my opinion, but I guess we all make our choices--for better or worse.
Do you recognize this man? If so, The City of Tyler Police Department ask that "if you can identify him, please contact Det. Rodseth at 903-595-0194 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. #FindEmFriday #TylerPD"
Thank you for taking a couple of moments out of your day to take a look.