And in this week's episode of the City of Tyler's Police Department's #findemfriday:

On Friday, the Tyler Police Department posted this photo and a descriptive synopsis. This man was caught on camera at the Tyler Wal-Mart on Troup Highway. Do you recognize him? He managed to get away with almost $300 of stolen items from the store.

And then later? Well, he returned to the SAME location later in his attempt to return the items he'd thieved so he could get the cash back. Ya know, the cash he should've paid for them items initially, BACK.

He certainly doesn't look as if he's in dire straits to the point where he'd feel compelled to try and do something illegal. He doesn't appear to be on drugs or under the influence. He also doesn't look disheveled or desperate enough to do something like this. But goes to confirm we can never judge a book by its cover.

Photo: City of Tyler Police Dept.

Look, these are difficult times for so many of us. But one can't help but ponder: are whatever items he stole worth the risk of time in jail? Not in my opinion, but I guess we all make our choices--for better or worse.

Get our free mobile app

Do you recognize this man? If so, The City of Tyler Police Department ask that "if you can identify him, please contact Det. Rodseth at 903-595-0194 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. #FindEmFriday #TylerPD"

Thank you for taking a couple of moments out of your day to take a look.

Tyler Police Department's Most Wanted There were twelve fugitives on the list that we called the 'Dirty Dozen'. Since then, the list has dwindled down to eight, but we're sure it'll be back to a dozen soon. In the meantime, here are the eight most wanted criminals in Tyler. Each had active warrants as of July 09, 2021

42 Texas Kids Were Reported Missing In August 2021, Including 7 That Are Under The Age Of 14 These children are not at home with their parents right now as they should be. The families with these missing children are hurting, aching and wondering where their child is because they're not home right now.