(Forney, Texas) - Ask any East Texan what store they would love to have in the area and Costco would certainly be in their top 5. It's probably in your top 3. Sam's Club works for most of us but a little more competition in the area certainly helps.

For many of us, taking a trip to Forney to do some shopping isn't a big deal. Forney is certainly growing and is adding some major retail and grocery chains. One of those major chains coming very soon is Costco.

Costco to Open a New Store in Forney in March

Costco began construction on their Forney store a little over a year ago (mysanantonio.com). The estimated opening time was mid to late 2026. Construction has gone well and the new expected opening window is March of 2026, as in next month, March.

Videos have been popping up online of the new store and how close it is to being finished. That's exciting because, depending on where you are in East Texas, Costco may now only be an hour or so away. Make a day out of it and stop at Buc-ee's in Terrell on the way home.

This new store will be located at 150 FM 460, just off of Highway 80. There will also be a gas station located in front of the store. While we wait for Costco to come to East Texas, we do have a BJ's Wholesale Club coming to Tyler across from Cumberland Village.

