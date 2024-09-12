Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Finds New Home In ’25

After an 10 amazing years on The Brick Streets of Downtown Tyler, TX, Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival will be moving to a brand new location just outside of Tyler in 2025.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan has grown into a premiere event in East Texas, each year filling the square with live music, BBQ, and thousands of amazing people.

Since the festival began in 2014, it's been a privilege to bring so many great BBQ joints and bands to The Brick Streets: Whiskey Myers, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Randy Rogers Band, Robert Earl Keen, and so many more.

But with the construction of the new courthouse and street closings around the square over the next year we've found a new home that we know our fans are going to love.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival moves to The Park of East Texas

The Park of East Texas is a sprawling 300-acre campus under development in West Tyler. The Park will make its debut when it hosts the 108th annual East Texas State Fair beginning this month. On May 10, 2025, it will welcome Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.

“The Park of East Texas was designed for events like this,” said Cody Rosenbalm, President & CEO of The Park of East Texas. “Hosting Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is a natural fit, and we’re thrilled to provide a new home for such a beloved tradition as both of our annual events continue to grow. We’re proud to host this event and look forward to working together as we continue to develop The Park of East Texas into a year-round event park.”

Stay tuned for our '25 artist lineup. We look forward to seeing everyone at The Park of East Texas next May.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '24 Official Photo Gallery: Part 2