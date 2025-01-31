Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival: Tickets Are On Sale Now

On May 10th, we're back in Tyler, TX. Tickets for our 11th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are on sale now.

As you've come to expect, we've got something for everyone. We're bringing some of the best BBQ in Texas, more details on the joints soon. New this year, we'll have a DJ spinning great music all day. We are proud to welcome two Texas/Red Dirt legends and three of the hottest bands in Texas.

DJ set by Jonathan Terrell

Cory Morrow

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Ty Myers

Braxton Keith

Treaty Oak Revival

Since we began in 2014, we've had the opportunity to bring so many great bands to Tyler: Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and so many more.

One big change this year is we are leaving the only home we've ever known, The Brick Streets of Downtown Tyler. There's just not enough room for all of us, with all of the construction, the new courthouse, and street closings. But no worries, we have a new place.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival moves to The Park of East Texas

The Park of East Texas is a sprawling 300-acre campus in West Tyler. The Park debuted last fall when it hosted the 108th annual East Texas State Fair. On May 10th, 2025, it will be our new home.

In addition to the music, our festival has featured many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints, each showcasing its delicious smoked meats for attendees. Stay tuned; we will announce all of our BBQ joints soon.

This year's festival will be on Saturday, May, 10th. TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE: get yours right here: reddirtbbqfest.com.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and brought to you by Cavender's, Yosemite Roofing, Berryhills FM 2493 Storage, Airpro Elite AC and Heating, Woody's Accessories and Offroad, Bird Dog Insurance, TPS Offroad, Smith County 9-1-1, and Altra Federal Credit Union.

