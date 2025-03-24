In Texas it’s common for citizens to stand strong in their opinions, especially when it comes to the laws that are enforced in the Lone Star State.

We all know that people in East Texas can at times be a little heavy on the gas pedal when they are behind the wheel, we have also all seen someone run a red light.

But are we to the point now that it would be best for everyone if there were red light cameras installed in an effort to increase safety?

Strong Opinions in Both Directions

The weather is only getting more beautiful in East Texas, Spring makes people want to get outdoors, drive with the windows rolled down, and sometimes zip around town.

But when you’re speeding or running a yellow/red light, you’re putting yourself and others in danger.

We Have Already Seen Fatality Accidents Here in East Texas This Year

As expected, there are some people that are in favor of red-light cameras, other Texans want no part in cameras keeping an eye on their diving habits.

Especially as the cameras could lead to sending tickets in the mail for those not following driving laws in Texas.

In Favor or Against Red-Light Cameras in East Texas?

If it were up to me, I would not choose to add cameras to intersections in East Texas.

While I understand the safety aspect, I don’t like the idea of being sent a ticket in the mail or having to defend myself in court when no one was around to see an infraction take place.

What are your thoughts? Are you for or against red-light cameras in East Texas?

