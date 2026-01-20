(Tyler, Texas) - My wife doesn't like that I want to put stickers on the window of my car. I like it because it adds some personality to it. She thinks I look like a teenager. She could be right on that point, I'm not a fan of growing up.

For others, adding a personalized license plate is enough customization for their vehicle. I think they're cool and kinda want to do it for mine. As creative and funny as these plates can be, there are many attempts at customized plates that will get rejected by the State of Texas.

Rejected Personalized Texas License Plates

Texas license plates have a specific set up. There is a combination of three letters or numbers on the left and a combination of four letters or numbers on the right. When your vehicle is registered after it's purchased, plates with a random assortment of these letters and numbers is assigned to your vehicle.

For those who don't want that random combination of letters and numbers, a plate can be created which features a specific word or short phrase. There's a shorthand to creating these special plates that can either be baffling and you won't know what is being said or impressive enough to be as cool as the customized plate itself. Despite that creativity, not all personalized license plates are approved (mysanantonio.com).

What Not to Use on a Personalized Texas License Plate

Some people will want to be funny and create a plate that can have a vulgar or crude word. As much as you want it on your vehicle, the State of Texas will not approve it. Also, if someone has already taken a particular word or phrase, you cannot use the same lettering for obvious reasons.

Once you do receive approval for your plate, you can order them from a site called myplates.com. Here you will be able to choose a plate style to go along with your fancy word. As public record, a list of these rejected license plates from the state is released. Using that list, I found 14 of the most creative rejected Texas license plates.

