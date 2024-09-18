It's no secret that it's been a pain to renew our Texas driver's license over the last few years. You have to have this paperwork and that signature and set an appointment for two or three weeks out. Don't even try to walk in and do it, you'll be sitting for a while. Plus, the only time to do it is Monday through Friday. That means time away from work or school to get it done. That's why it's good news to hear that Texas DMVs will be open on Saturday's to renew your license... ...but there's a catch.

The Last Time I Renewed

I had to renew my driver's license back in 2021. It was a bit of an ordeal but an ordeal I could live with. First thing was I had to get a copy of my birth certificate. That wasn't terrible but still required me to go the NET Health office in Tyler to get one. I believe the fee was $25 or something around that. I also had to make an appointment online at the Tyler DMV to get it taken care of.

When I pulled up to the DMV on my scheduled day, I was met by six of seven people waiting outside because they didn't have an appointment. I'll be honest, it was a little unsettling because those people were being a bit intimidating and did accost me because I set an appointment. I'm not sure why the DMV just let them sit outside like that because they probably scared a couple of people away. But I got in, got it all renewed and went about my day.

Renewing On a Saturday Announcement

Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) announced on Tuesday, September 17 that DMV offices would be open on Saturdays to renew driver's licenses and ID cards (nbcdfw.com). What?! That will certainly alleviate some of the frustration of renewal.

But Your Headline Said There Was a Catch?

Yes, there is a catch. They are only doing it this Saturday, September 21, and the following Saturday, September 28. And they're only going to be open for half a day. Typical DMV amiright? That means that now is the time to schedule that Saturday appointment before they're all full. Do it at txdpsscheduler.com.

READ MORE: We Found 26 of the Best Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Win an Instant Million

READ MORE: Can Minors Legally Drink Alcohol in Texas? The Surprising Truth!

Grab a Napkin! Your 2024 Big Tex Choice Award Winners are Here The latest edition of the Big Tex Choice Awards brought some unique fair food concoctions to the table with the three winners chosen for 2024. Gallery Credit: State Fair of Texas

The Forbidden Words for Naming a Business in Texas You can name your business just about any name you want. However, that name can't be deceitful or misrepresent what your business is or it will be rejected in the State of Texas. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com