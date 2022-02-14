Hopefully, this little snag on our East Texas roadways won't put a hitch in your giddy-up when it comes to any Valentine's Day plans. But Valentine's Day or not, it is a Monday. And it doesn't get more Monday-ish than this.

Official Press Release from the Tyler, Texas Police Department

Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, Officer Andy Erbaugh sent out a press release this morning regarding a traffic incident involving a dump truck in Tyler, Texas.

The dump truck hit a pole which has, unfortunately, caused power lines to be down in the middle of the roadway located at Pointe N. Drive and West North West Loop 323. That means both east and westbound lanes are closed from Pointe N Dr to Hwy 69.

If you find yourself driving in this vicinity, please be prepared to yield for the Tyler Police Officers who will be there in the middle of the roads directing traffic. Please use caution. If possible, you may want to go ahead a plan out another route altogether.

Consider plotting out an entirely different route altogether until the roads are cleared.

In fact, this is what the Tyler Police Department recommends, ideally, until all of the lines are safely removed from the roadway. After all, one doesn't want to mess around with downed power lines. There's no need to make this Monday feel any more Monday-ish than it already does.

If you have any more questions, reach out on the non-emergency Tyler Police Department line at 903-531-1000.

