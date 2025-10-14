(Tyler, Texas) - Sometimes, it doesn't pay to get out of the house. Other days, you run into something so off the wall, you have to wonder what in the world happened to cause this event. That happened recently in Tyler.

Just watching the video, you would think this is a road rage situation. Car A did something to Car B and now they're taking their aggression out on each other. But if the comments in the video are to be believed, something else entirely happened to cause this scene.

Road Rage Caught on Camera in Tyler

The video opens with two vehicles driving through a parking lot in Tyler. From the looks of it, this is at the gas station and Whataburger that's across from the Walmart on Troup Highway. The black Jeep has a person riding on the hood with a Kia following closely behind.

The Jeep heads toward an open parking spot while the Kia slams into the rear quarter panel. Why the Jeep decided that the parking spot with a concrete curb and slight hill in front of it was a good place to stop we'll never know. The guy on the hood of the Jeep is able to stand up and jump on the hood before smashing the front windshield.

Road Rage Continues in Tyler

The woman in the Kia jumps out and tries to open the door but it's locked. The Jeep is able to back out of the parking spot and make a clean getaway. The woman in the Kia jumps in her vehicle and begins to pursue the Jeep out of the parking lot.

So what happened to cause this fit of rage in Tyler? As you read the comments of the video, the story becomes clear about what allegedly happened. This wasn't road rage, it was a robbery.

Robbery Leads to Road Rage in Tyler

The first comment I saw said they read on Facebook the couple in the Kia were getting gas and the Jeep pulled up beside them and stole some stuff from their car.

As I scrolled a little further down, a commenter claiming to be a cousin said that the person, or persons, in the Jeep stole money out the Kia.

Possible "Jugging" Incident in Tyler

We've heard that an act called "jugging" is on the rise in Texas. This is where Person A sees Person B getting money from an ATM. Then Person A follows Person B to their next stop. Person A will jump out and steal the money from Person B.

I'm wondering if that's what happened here. There is a bank in that same business center. Always be vigilant about your surroundings when out in public, even in the usual laid back East Texas.

