(Houston, Texas) - We are no strangers to great rodeos in East Texas. From the Jacksonville Rodeo to the Gladewater Rodeo and many others across our area, there is plenty of great action to check out throughout the year. There are other great rodeos across the state, too.

One of those is RodeoHouston in Houston. The annual rodeo brings in the best cowboys and cowgirls. They also bring in some of the best music acts from multiple music genres. For 2025, the lineup is full of stars that just about everyone knows.

2025 RodeoHouston Entertainment Lineup

RodeoHouston kicks off March 4 and runs through March 23. Of course, the main attraction is the rodeo action. From bull riding to barrel racing to calf roping, it's all there. Local students will also be showing off their prize animals for a chance at some scholarships. There will also be a lot vendors to shop and carnival games to play.

Once you're done enjoying everything else at the rodeo, that's when the lights go down and the live music begins. There is more than just country artists performing this year, too.

Tuesday, March 4 - Reba McEntire

Wednesday, March 5 - Riley Green

Thursday, March 6 - AJR

Friday, March 7 - Bun B's Birthday Bonanza

Saturday, March 8 - Bailey Zimmerman

Sunday, March 9 - Carin Leon

Monday, March 10 - Brad Paisley

Tuesday, March 11 - Zach Top

Wednesday, March 12 - Lauren Daigle

Thursday, March 13 - Jon Pardi

Friday, March 14 - Journey

Saturday, March 15 - Warren Zeiders

Sunday, March 16 - Grupo Frontera

Monday, March 17 - Charley Crockett

Tuesday, March 18 - Post Malone

Wednesday, March 19 - Old Dominion

Thursday, March 20 - Cody Jinks

Friday, March 21 - Parker McCollum

Saturday, March 22 - Brooks & Dunn

Sunday, March 23 - Luke Bryan

Yeah, that's a great variety of music for this year's RodeoHouston. Get all the details at rodeohouston.com.

