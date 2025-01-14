RodeoHouston Entertainment Lineup is Stacked for 2025
(Houston, Texas) - We are no strangers to great rodeos in East Texas. From the Jacksonville Rodeo to the Gladewater Rodeo and many others across our area, there is plenty of great action to check out throughout the year. There are other great rodeos across the state, too.
One of those is RodeoHouston in Houston. The annual rodeo brings in the best cowboys and cowgirls. They also bring in some of the best music acts from multiple music genres. For 2025, the lineup is full of stars that just about everyone knows.
2025 RodeoHouston Entertainment Lineup
RodeoHouston kicks off March 4 and runs through March 23. Of course, the main attraction is the rodeo action. From bull riding to barrel racing to calf roping, it's all there. Local students will also be showing off their prize animals for a chance at some scholarships. There will also be a lot vendors to shop and carnival games to play.
Once you're done enjoying everything else at the rodeo, that's when the lights go down and the live music begins. There is more than just country artists performing this year, too.
- Tuesday, March 4 - Reba McEntire
- Wednesday, March 5 - Riley Green
- Thursday, March 6 - AJR
- Friday, March 7 - Bun B's Birthday Bonanza
- Saturday, March 8 - Bailey Zimmerman
- Sunday, March 9 - Carin Leon
- Monday, March 10 - Brad Paisley
- Tuesday, March 11 - Zach Top
- Wednesday, March 12 - Lauren Daigle
- Thursday, March 13 - Jon Pardi
- Friday, March 14 - Journey
- Saturday, March 15 - Warren Zeiders
- Sunday, March 16 - Grupo Frontera
- Monday, March 17 - Charley Crockett
- Tuesday, March 18 - Post Malone
- Wednesday, March 19 - Old Dominion
- Thursday, March 20 - Cody Jinks
- Friday, March 21 - Parker McCollum
- Saturday, March 22 - Brooks & Dunn
- Sunday, March 23 - Luke Bryan
Yeah, that's a great variety of music for this year's RodeoHouston. Get all the details at rodeohouston.com.
