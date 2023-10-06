Are you ready, Tyler, TX!? 101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome another massive and eclectic lineup to The Brick Streets.

From the same people who have brought you Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival for a decade; we continue that proud tradition with our second annual Rose City Music Festival. We are back on The Brick Streets for 2023, locked-in for October 14th.

We're following '22 by welcoming home East Texas' own Southern Rockers Whiskey Myers. This show will mark the first time the boys, who cut their teeth in and around Tyler, have returned to The Rose City since 2015. Eight years since they've been home, that's ludicrous.

And speaking of Ludacris, he's sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and is a blockbuster movie star. He's starred in the Fast and Furious franchise, Crash which received an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2006, Hustle & Flow which earned him a SAG Award, and many more.

Plus performances from Matt Koziol and DJ Shayne Payne.

A big thanks to our presenting sponsor Peters Autosports. Plus: Altra Federal Credit Union, Rose City Air, Yosemite Roofing, Cavender’s, and Woody’s Accessories.

Tickets are on sale now. Here's the link you'll need to get yours. Below are what each ticket level will get you.

VIP: Entry Time - 2 pm. The ticket includes early entry into the festival, samples from all participating restaurants, a festival t-shirt, two free beverages, a private VIP area in front of the stage, a private bar & private restrooms.

Entry Time - 2 pm. The ticket includes early entry into the festival, samples from all participating restaurants, a festival t-shirt, two free beverages, a private VIP area in front of the stage, a private bar & private restrooms.

General Admission: Entry Time - 3 pm. The ticket includes samples from all participating restaurants and concert access

Entry Time - 3 pm. The ticket includes samples from all participating restaurants and concert access

Concert Only: Entry Time - 4:45 pm.

You’re probably wondering what restaurants are serving up those samples and we have a tremendous list for you:

Country Meat Market - Assorted Home-Smoked, Hand-Twisted Sausage Link Flavors - Jalapeno & Cheddar - German - Cajun - Pineapple Habanero Original Smoked Brisket Queso

Clear Springs Restaurant - Banana Pudding and Shrimp Brochette-

FD's GrillHouse - Gumbo (chicken/Sausage)

Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ - Smoked Corn Pudding

Twelve Kitchen + Cocktails - Club Sandwich

Outback Steakhouse - BBQ Chicken sandwiches and Prime Rib BBQ sandwiches along with our Australian Tim-Tam cookies

Posados Cafe - Brisket Street tacos

Chick-fil-A - Chocolate Chunk Cookies and Chocolate Fudge Brownies

Prime 102 - Honey glazed pork belly

Papacita’s of Tyler - Chips and salsa and other delicious treats

Caribbean Kitchen - Jerk chicken curry chicken red beans, and rice and empanadas

More Amazing Restaurants at Rose City Music Festival:

Javis

Tyler Jr College Culinary Arts

Humo

The Diner

Noodles & Dumplings

Roma's Italian Kitchen

Tiba Grill

Rudy’s BBQ

Villa Montez

ETX Brewing Co.

Yamato

Photos From The First Ever Rose City Music Festival These amazing photos were shot by Callynth Photography! See if you can find yourself! Gallery Credit: Callynth Photography