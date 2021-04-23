RTX SUNDAY VIDEO: Jason Boland and The Stragglers ‘Tulsa Time’

Despite their massive popularity and years of continuing success, Jason Boland & The Stragglers are one of the most underappreciated bands of all time.

The Stragglers are easily one of the best country bands ever assembled, but not enough folks know this. As far as we're concerned the entire damn world oughta be singing along to "Somewhere Down in Texas." Hell, if all was right then "When I'm Stoned" would be over-played on country radio.

For two decades Boland hasn't changed his style, his delivery, not even the central theme for most of his music - but it's always good. Often it's great. Yet, his music is under-served to country music lovers. These poor, poor people.

The only way it could get better than Jason Boland & The Stragglers is Jason and the boys singing Don Williams. This week's RTX Sunday Video is Jason Boland’s take on “Tulsa Time,” a song that can be found on his live album High in The Rockies.

On Saturday, May 1st, Boland and his Stragglers will be heading to The Rose Capital of the World to ply our 7th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival. Joining the Oklahoma native on this year's lineup: Parker McCollum, will headline this year’s festival, which is Saturday, May 1st, back on the brick streets of Downtown Tyler. McCollum had a breakout year in 2020, despite the pandemic, landing his first Country Billboard No. 1, and Gold Single with "Pretty Heart." He’ll be joined by Texas Country superstars Josh Abbott Band, who headlined the festival in 2015, along with Randall King, and East Texas native Chris Colston.