RTX Sunday Video: Kolby Cooper ‘2 Words’

At just 21-years-old, Kolby Cooper has quickly become a force in the Texas Scene. The East Texas native is racking up Spotify streams like he's been at this for a decade, and he's not slowing down.

Cooper released his last full-length album, Good Ones Never Last, two summers ago. The project featured several big songs including: "Diamond Rings and Cocaine," "Tired," and his Tom Petty tribute, "Tom Petty."

In May of 2020, Kolby was on Radio Texas, LIVE! with us where we debuted his brand new song "If I Still Had It." which was included on his new EP, Vol. 2, that has been out since August 15th. The new project find Cooper hitting his stride and finding new levels.

This week Cooper lands The RTX Sunday Video with his newest music video for his latest single, "2 Words." In the video Kolby and the guys call the tow truck to get his ex's piece a sh*t car outta his front lawn, then the guys head off for some hardcore paintball.

Want more Kolby Cooper? Check out my recent interview with him by downloading my new podcast "Buddy Logan's Aircheck."