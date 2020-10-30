RTX Sunday Video: Randall King ‘Mirror Mirror’

From Garth Brooks to my ol' college buddy Craig, everyone is talking about country crooner Randall King. Today the Amarillo native lands our RTX Sunday Video with his smash "Mirror Mirror."

In the summer of '17 the product of the thriving Lubbock music scene notched his first No. 1 single with "Tuggin' on My Heart Strings." When King stopped by Radio Texas, LIVE! in July of 2018 we debuted "Mirror Mirror," written by Brandon Adams, Dalton Domino, and King, the song went on to become his second No. 1 a few months later in December.

"So mirror, mirror on the wall show me her in the early fall. Back when her eyes ran deep, with all the love for me, Mirror, mirror on the wall"

King, who has taken to releasing singles every few months instead of dropping full albums every couple years, just keeps smackin' us upside the head with stone-cold country songs. He's releasing songs that would sound right at home in 1995, sandwiched between Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and Clint Black on country radio.

