RTX Sunday Video: Randy Rogers Band ‘Interstate’

Texas Music stalwarts Randy Rogers Band have twice been nominated for the ACM Vocal Group of the Year, despite being grossly under-served on national radio.

In 2020, Randy and the boys kicked off their 20th year together with an RIAA Gold record for their 2006 single, “Kiss Me In the Dark.” What is still unfortunately lost on too many mainstream country fans is both appreciated and cherished by us, and our listeners. "Kiss Me in The Dark" can be found on their 2006 album, Just a Matter of Time. But today we take a trip back eleven years.

Let's drive through town, down to the lake

We'll beg the moon to take its time, stealing the day

Just let me hold you till the stars fill the sky

And one by one I'll watch them dance into your eyes

The year was 2010 and Randy Rogers Band was already a preeminent band in the Texas / Red Dirt scene, but with the release of Burning The Day, the guys took a gigantic leap forward. The album's first single was "Too Late for Goodbye." It debuted at 55 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, it peaked at 47. 2010 was also a year that they were nominated for ACM Vocal Group of the Year.

This week a song from that album, "Interstate," is your RTX Sunday Video. Enjoy.

